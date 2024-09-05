Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 6, 2024 : ABM, BRC, DOOO, GCO, BIG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 6.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 90.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOOO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 15.91 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.12. This value represents a 31.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 36.94 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.69. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BIG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is -0.04 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.





