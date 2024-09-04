Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 5, 2024 : TTC, SAIC, NIO, KFY, GIII, SCVL, LE, MEI, VBNK, FCEL, HOFT, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 29.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 21.22 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 9.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAIC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 61.40.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 9.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -2.90 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 13.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 340%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 12.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. LE reported earnings of $-0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.00%.Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 566.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is -19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VBNK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2024 short interest update, increased 142.68% from previous report on 7/31/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -1.48 vs. an industry ratio of -46.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HOFT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 170.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 70.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -32.17 vs. an industry ratio of 61.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.