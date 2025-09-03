Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 4, 2025 : CIEN, TTC, SAIC, GIII, SCVL, DAVA, CAL, CRMT, VBNK, FLWS, DLTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 73.12 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 9.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 80.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 33.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.93%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 16.67 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 7.05 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 560.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mail order retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 28 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2025 short interest update, increased 250.05% from previous report on 7/31/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLWS is -7.97 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2025 short interest update, increased 131.59% from previous report on 7/31/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is -4.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





