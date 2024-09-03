Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 4, 2024 : DLTR, HRL, DKS, CNM, CIEN, REVG, CURV, DAKT, CRMT, JILL, KNOP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 33.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CIEN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 50.13 vs. an industry ratio of 50.20.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 32.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 21.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CURV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 52.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAKT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 12.79 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 31.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 9.29 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 148.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KNOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -328.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is -100.43 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.