Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 30, 2025 : PAYX, LW, UNFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 4.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 26.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 19.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 2300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 83.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 53.59 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





