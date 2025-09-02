Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 3, 2025 : DLTR, CPB, M, REVG, CXM, JILL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 43.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 10.90 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 64.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. M missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 7.31 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 24.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 23.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 57.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 31.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 6.05 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.





