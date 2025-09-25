Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 26, 2025 : KNOP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KNOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 13.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.





