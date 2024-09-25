Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 26, 2024 : ACN, JBL, KMX, SNX, REE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 2.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 28.42 vs. an industry ratio of 49.30.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 9.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KMX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 0.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.76. This value represents a 34.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters REE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REE is -0.83 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.





