Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 25, 2025 : ACN, JBL, SNX, KMX, BB, LUXE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 6.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 30.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 21.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is 71.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LuxExperience B.V. (LUXE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 350.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LUXE is -12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.





