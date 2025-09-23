Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 24, 2025 : CTAS, UEC, THO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 8.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 41.94 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. UEC reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aThor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 30.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 24.56 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





