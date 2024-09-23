Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 24, 2024 : AZO, THO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $53.59. This value represents a 15.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 19.99 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 19.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.





