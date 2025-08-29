Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 2, 2025 : NIO, SIG, ASO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -6.45 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 3.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 9.85 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 6.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.





