Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 19, 2025 : MNY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MoneyHero Limited (MNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 93.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNY is -48.75 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.