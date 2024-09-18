Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 19, 2024 : DRI, FDS, DAVA, CBRL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 43.40.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.60. This value represents a 22.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 27.69 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 82.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 57.65 vs. an industry ratio of 64.00.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 34.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -34.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 43.40.





