Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 18, 2025 : DRI, FDS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 13.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of -69.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.15. This value represents a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





