Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 17, 2025 : GIS, MANU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 24.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -42.37 vs. an industry ratio of -17.50.





