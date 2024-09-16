Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 17, 2024 : FERG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 3.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FERG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 20.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.