Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 16, 2024 : IPA

September 13, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IPA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -420%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IPA is -2.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.

