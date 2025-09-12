Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 15, 2025 : HAIN, HYFT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 69.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 14.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HYFT is -54.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.





