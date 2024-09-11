Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 12, 2024 : KR, SIG, CAL, LOVE, MYTE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 5.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 27.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 7.28 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 23.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 1025.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MYTE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MYTE is -14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30.





