Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2025 : KR, KALV, LOVE, HOFT, VRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 7.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 14.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.91. This value represents a 4.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KALV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 89.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 83.46 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 215.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is -3.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.





