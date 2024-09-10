Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2024 : MANU, TEN, DBI, VRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANU and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -30.89 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 27.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TEN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -48.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEN is 3.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 5.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VRA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -290.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 8.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.





