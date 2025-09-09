Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 10, 2025 : CHWY, DAKT, TEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 180.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 80.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 53.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -41.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEN is 6.28 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.





