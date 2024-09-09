News & Insights

ASO

Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 10, 2024 : ASO, BIOX, CGNT, DLNG

September 09, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. ASO reported earnings of $2.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.49%.Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. BIOX reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -433.33%.Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. CGNT reported earnings of $-0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -36.36%.Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. DLNG reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 250.00%.

