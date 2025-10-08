Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 9, 2025 : PEP, DAL, TLRY, NEOG, HELE, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 1.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -15.55 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 22.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 65.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HELE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -42.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 6.79 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BYRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 64.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





