Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 9, 2024 : HELE, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 94.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -171.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 175.90 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





