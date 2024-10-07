Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 8, 2024 : PEP, ACCD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 4.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -3.38 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





