Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 7, 2025 : MKC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/07/2025.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 22.67 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.





