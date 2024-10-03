Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 4, 2024 : APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





