Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 31, 2025 : XOM, ABBV, CVX, LIN, AON, CL, CNI, D, IMO, GWW, CHTR, CVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 5.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 41.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 21.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 33.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.18. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 26.25 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 19.40 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 2.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 5.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. IMO reported earnings of $1.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -15.79%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.84%. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.93. This value represents a 0.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 24.27 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.32. This value represents a 5.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CHTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 6.24 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 29.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





