Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 31, 2024 : MA, MRK, LIN, UBER, CMCSA, ETN, COP, BMY, REGN, SO, ICE, CI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.73. This value represents a 10.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 29.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 13.37 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.89. This value represents a 7.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 30.58 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 310.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 72.01 vs. an industry ratio of 441.10.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 13.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 32.14 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 25.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 72.92 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $10.06. This value represents a 1.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 24.68 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 6.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 22.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 6.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 27.20 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.22. This value represents a 6.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





