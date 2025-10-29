Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 30, 2025 : LLY, MA, MRK, SPGI, CMCSA, MO, SO, TT, ICE, BMY, RBLX, CI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.02. This value represents a 410.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 36.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 10.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 34.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 50.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 13.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 28.55 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 6.84 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 12.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 32.82 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 4.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 23.03 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 16.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 43.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -79.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.70. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 10.39 vs. an industry ratio of 46.20.





