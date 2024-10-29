Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 30, 2024 : LLY, ABBV, CAT, ADP, UBS, TT, ITW, TEL, KHC, HES, OTIS, EXC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 1420.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 64.94 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 1.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 17.48 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.33. This value represents a 3.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 5.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 28.53 vs. an industry ratio of -26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 254.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 15.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 36.07 vs. an industry ratio of -42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 0.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 25.33 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 9.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 14.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 14.07 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 16.49 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.





