Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 3, 2024 : STZ, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 11.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.





