Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 29, 2025 : CAT, BA, VZ, UBS, ADP, CVS, TEL, FI, AEP, PSX, GRMN, ETR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.52. This value represents a 12.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 29.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.46. This value represents a 76.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -53.48 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 25.69 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 24.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 17.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 27.53 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 14.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 2.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 1.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 25.03 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 0.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 30.74 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 25.03 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.