Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 29, 2024 : GOOGL, GOOG, MCD, PFE, AMT, PYPL, ECL, EPD, DHI, PSX, RCL, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 437.20.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 21.83 vs. an industry ratio of 437.20.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 0.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MCD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 24.90 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 476.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 5.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 22.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 11.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 977.20.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 38.12 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 5.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 63.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 16.41 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.04. This value represents a 30.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 9.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 39.70 vs. an industry ratio of -623.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





