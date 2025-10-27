Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 28, 2025 : UNH, NEE, AMT, RCL, SHW, ECL, GLW, PYPL, UPS, REGN, CARR, DHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 60.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UNH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 0.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 22.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.67. This value represents a 9.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 20.21 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 29.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 12.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 36.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLW is 35.39 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 25.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.63. This value represents a 34.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 17.96 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 33.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 16.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





