Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 28, 2024 : ON, CNP, PRCT, ARLP, OMAB, BOH, AKR, SJW, HOPE, BMRC, MNSB, PROV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 30.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 17.48 vs. an industry ratio of -38.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRCT is -35.55 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 30.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 7.18 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 15.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OMAB is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 18.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AKR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AKR is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SJW Group (SJW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 3.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SJW is 20.51 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 46.68 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 105.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 129.64% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNSB is 19.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 352.89% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PROV is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.