Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 27, 2025 : RVTY, ARLP, BOH, DQ, LKFN, CRI, DEA, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 10.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 20.03 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 9.47 vs. an industry ratio of -86.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 21.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.32 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 33.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is -7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 12.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LKFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.34%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carter's, Inc. (CRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 52.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -60.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRI is 9.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DEA is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BMRC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





