Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 25, 2024 : HCA, CL, AON, CNC, BAH, AVTR, SAIA, GNTX, AN, BCPC, PIPR, POR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.97. This value represents a 27.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 18.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 27.73 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 5.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 23.56 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 30.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 8.80 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 14.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 27.35 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AVTR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 23.49 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.53. This value represents a 3.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAIA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 15.70 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.48. This value represents a 19.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 14.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 42.11 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PIPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PIPR is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Portland General Electric Company (POR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. POR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for POR is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.