Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 24, 2025 : PG, SNY, HCA, GD, ITW, BAH, GNTX, FLG, FHB, KOF, STEL, VRTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 1.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 21.81 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 1.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.65. This value represents a 11.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.73. This value represents a 11.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 22.19 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 1.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 17.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 11.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -20.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flagstar Bank, N.A. (FLG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 91.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLG is -29.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 11.51 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 8.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KOF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KOF is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 20.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STEL is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.71. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTS is 6.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.





