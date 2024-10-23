Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 24, 2024 : SPGI, UNP, HON, KKR, UPS, NOC, CARR, KDP, VLO, NDAQ, CBRE, DOW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 13.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 34.72 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 9.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 21.81 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 43.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 35.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 5.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 17.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.07. This value represents a 1.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 20.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 8.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 28.12 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 19.23 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 82.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 2.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDAQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 27.01 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 47.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 25.57 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 22.44 vs. an industry ratio of 49.70.





