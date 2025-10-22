Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 23, 2025 : TMUS, UNP, HON, BX, FCX, ROP, VLO, CBRE, PCG, TSCO, CNP, DOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 7.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 8.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 19.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 0.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 20.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 32.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 7.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 28.89 vs. an industry ratio of 45.00.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.11. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 25.32 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 155.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 18.51 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 22.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PG&E Corp (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 24.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PCG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 25.96 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 48.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dover Corporation (DOV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





