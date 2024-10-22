Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 23, 2024 : KO, TMO, NEE, T, BSX, BA, GD, CME, APH, ROP, HLT, ODFL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.25. This value represents a 7.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 27.41 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 24.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 7.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 36.69 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-10.34. This value represents a 217.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 16.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 21.59 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 16.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 37.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.53. This value represents a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 47.40.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 10.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 33.71 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ODFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 35.62 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





