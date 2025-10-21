Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 22, 2025 : TMO, T, GEV, APH, BSX, CME, MCO, VRT, HLT, WAB, TDY, NTRS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 408.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 77.45 vs. an industry ratio of 145.00.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 58.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 42.14 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 12.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 33.73 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 1.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 24.22 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 15.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 33.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 45.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 32.84 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 13.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 22.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.50. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDY is 26.62 vs. an industry ratio of 56.90.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 15.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 14.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





