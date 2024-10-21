Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 22, 2024 : GE, DHR, PM, VZ, RTX, LMT, FI, SHW, MCO, MMM, PCAR, NSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 37.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 46.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 22.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 36.15 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 9.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 18.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 3.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 6.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 23.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.47. This value represents a 4.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 22.95 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 14.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 11.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 33.80 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 18.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 42.00 vs. an industry ratio of -15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 27.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 18.67 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 13.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 16.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





