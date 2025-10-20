Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 21, 2025 : GE, KO, PM, RTX, DHR, LMT, NOC, MMM, ELV, GM, NDAQ, PCAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 26.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 51.13 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 9.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 2.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 26.59 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. DHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 26.91 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.33. This value represents a 7.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.89 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.49. This value represents a 7.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 22.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 19.22 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $4.98. This value represents a 40.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 23.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 6.18 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 13.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 26.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 39.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





