Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 21, 2024 : SASR, PFBC, DX, HBT, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 24.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SASR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SASR is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 11.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 203.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DX is 12.66 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 10.13 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 14.83 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





