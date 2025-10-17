Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 20, 2025 : SMMT, CLF, DX, HBT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMMT is -19.13 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is -6.03 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40.



Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 540.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DX is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.





