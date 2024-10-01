Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2024 : RPM, CAG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 21.96 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 10.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 12.46 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.





